Explosions at Iraq’s PMF security agency base south of Baghdad kill one member, sources say

Blasts inside a base used by Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an official state security agency containing several Iran-aligned armed groups, south of Baghdad on Tuesday killed one member and wounded seven others, police and medical sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The attack in Babil province in Iraq targeted Hezbollah weapons depots, Ynet reported, citing Saudi television network Al Arabiya.

Additionally, the Saudi television channel Al Hadath reported that the attack was aimed at a drone manufacturing facility at the location.

Saudi TV channel Al-Hadath also reported that Israel intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iraq to Eilat.