Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Explosions at Iraq’s PMF security agency base south of Baghdad kill one member, sources say

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 30, 2024 23:56

Blasts inside a base used by Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an official state security agency containing several Iran-aligned armed groups, south of Baghdad on Tuesday killed one member and wounded seven others, police and medical sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The attack in Babil province in Iraq targeted Hezbollah weapons depots, Ynet reported, citing Saudi television network Al Arabiya.

Additionally, the Saudi television channel Al Hadath reported that the attack was aimed at a drone manufacturing facility at the location.

Saudi TV channel Al-Hadath also reported that Israel intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iraq to Eilat. 



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Ceasefire agreed in eastern Congo conflict, mediator Angola says
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 12:08 AM
Israeli freestyle relay team finishes ninth in first Olympic final
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 11:45 PM
Barak Hiram set to be appointed commander of Gaza Division
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 11:07 PM
US warships making their way towards the coast of Lebanon
By MAARIV
07/30/2024 10:53 PM
Netanyahu set to conduct situational assessment in Kirya at 10 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 10:41 PM
Nir Poupko named as civilian killed in northern Israel rocket hit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 08:35 PM
Raging California wildfire grows bigger than city of Los Angeles
By REUTERS
07/30/2024 07:33 PM
Terror attack near Beit Einun Junction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 07:24 PM
Fire reported at Toronto Jewish day school
By MICHAEL STARR
07/30/2024 07:17 PM
US issues sanctions on Iran's missile and drone program facilitators
By REUTERS
07/30/2024 05:46 PM
Venezuela opposition leader Freddy Superlano has been detained
By REUTERS
07/30/2024 05:35 PM
Upper Galilee Regional Council tells residents to stay near safe rooms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 04:30 PM
Turkey says it killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
07/30/2024 03:24 PM
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
By REUTERS
07/30/2024 03:20 PM
United Hatzalah respond to a car accident involving kids on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2024 02:01 PM