Iran increases its attacks in Syria, Iraq against US forces

Iran is increasing its use of militia proxy groups to attack US forces in Syria and Iraq. This comes after several months of a lull in such attacks. Iranian-backed militias had increased attacks after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Iranian media is taking credit for an attack in Syria on July 26. “Resistance groups have reportedly targeted a US military base with missiles in Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria,” Iran’s IRNA said.

In January, the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah killed three US soldiers in an attack on Jordan. The group recently also threatened the US and Saudi Arabia, claiming it could escalate attacks due to the war in Gaza. At the same time, the Houthis did escalate, targeting Tel Aviv on July 19.

Now, Iran is operationalizing its militias in Syria to increase attacks on the US. This is all part of a well-planned and orchestrated attempt by Iran to exert its own maximum pressure on the US and to open up a multiple-front war against Israel.

Pro-Iran media claimed that “the resistance fighters [Iranian-backed militias] targeted the US base in the Koniko gas field in Syria,” according to Al Mayadeen. IRNA in Iran published the same report. “The missile attack hit the military base and the sound of explosions were heard in the nearby villages,” IRNA noted. Members of an Iraqi Shi'ite armed group sit in a vehicle after an attack by a drone strike on an Iran-backed militia headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq January 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD)

The report also claimed the US had retaliated. Iran also has used its militias in Iraq to begin new attacks on US forces in Iraq. There was an attack targeting US forces at Asad base in Iraq on July 24. It is one of two recent attacks in Iraq that illustrate Iran has ordered its militias to return to targeting the US.

“Regional resistance groups have repeatedly targeted US and Israeli interests in the region since the onset of the US-backed Israeli war on the Gaza Strip last October,” IRNA noted.

Why is Iran returning to attacks on the US in Iraq and Syria?

Why is Iran returning to attacks on the US in Iraq and Syria? It comes in the context of the Houthi escalation against Israel and the escalation by Hezbollah against Israel. There is also escalation by Iranian-backed groups targeting the Golan. Iran calls all these groups an “axis of resistance.”

In Iraq, for instance, the Iranian-backed groups have claimed to be coordinating with the Houthis in “joint” attacks. The Iraqi militias recently claimed to target Eilat with a drone attack. Similarly, the Houthis made numerous claims since July 20 that they would retaliate for Israeli airstrikes on Hodeidah on July 20. Israel was retaliating for the Houthi attack on Tel Aviv.

Iran’s escalation comes as it senses the US is focused on domestic political issues. It may also want to try to take advantage of US President Joe Biden pulling out of the race for President, and Iran may want to test Vice-President Kamala Harris, who has been elevated to the likely Democratic candidate in the US.

The US may want to try to reduce tensions via talks in Oman or elsewhere. Iran also knows that hostage talks continue between Israel and Hamas. Iran wants to improve its position on the regional chessboard before any ceasefire.