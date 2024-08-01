Thousands attend Haniyeh's funeral in Tehran

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's funeral began in Tehran with thousands in attendance, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning.

According to Ynet, the airspace was closed due to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's presence at the scene.

המנהיג העליון של איראן חמנאי מוביל את התפילות בטקס ההלוויה של מנהיג חמאס הנייה. לצידו נשיא איראן פזשכיאן, שלרגל טקס השבעתו הגיע הנייה לטהראן@ShirazTikva pic.twitter.com/XZnhH66BDl — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 1, 2024

'We promise to continue Haniyeh's slogan'

Among the attendees was also the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah.

Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya was quoted by Channel 12 as saying, "If the Zionist enemy thinks that the assassination of our leader will weaken our will, then it is wrong. His blood will lead us on the path of the unity of the nation and the unity of the resistance. We promise the nation and the world that the slogan of the Haniyeh, 'We will not recognize Israel,' will remain eternal among us."

Hamas announced on Wednesday that Haniyeh had been killed in Tehran early Wednesday.