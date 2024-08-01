Thousands attend Haniyeh's funeral in Tehran

Among the attendees was also the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 1, 2024 09:06
People protest following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan July 31, 2024. (photo credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)
People protest following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan July 31, 2024.
(photo credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's funeral began in Tehran with thousands in attendance, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning.

According to Ynet, the airspace was closed due to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's presence at the scene. 

'We promise to continue Haniyeh's slogan'

Among the attendees was also the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah. 

Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya was quoted by Channel 12 as saying, "If the Zionist enemy thinks that the assassination of our leader will weaken our will, then it is wrong. His blood will lead us on the path of the unity of the nation and the unity of the resistance. We promise the nation and the world that the slogan of the Haniyeh, 'We will not recognize Israel,' will remain eternal among us."

Hamas announced on Wednesday that Haniyeh had been killed in Tehran early Wednesday.  



Related Tags
Ismail Haniyeh
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Israel-Hamas War
Ismail Haniyeh assassination