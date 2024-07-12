IDF finds terror tunnel under Gaza City UNRWA HQ, weapons lab in university

During a raid on a Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad combat complex embedded in a former UNRWA compound, troops of the Commando Brigade’s combat team, operating under the direction of the 99th Division, located a terror tunnel running beneath the facility, the military said on Friday.

The tunnel, which had been previously exposed and operated against by Israeli troops, served as a major Hamas military intelligence asset, the IDF noted.

Footage of the activities of the Maglan and Egoz Troops in Gaza, July 12, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Troops also reportedly uncovered extensive terror infrastructure embedded in the structure.

Among the weapons and infrastructure located in the UNRWA complex were war rooms used for surveillance operations, parts for UAV assembly, tactical drones, rockets, machine guns, mortars, explosives, and grenades, the IDF added. IDF troops operate near a Hamas and PIJ military complex embedded in UNRWA's former Gaza City HQ. July 12, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terror infrastructure in a university

In other scans of the vicinity during the army's ongoing operational activity in the area, soldiers reportedly discovered a subterranean weapons and explosives manufacturing facility in a university building.

This is a developing story.