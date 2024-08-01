Live Updates
Khamenei threatens Israel, Iran announces closure of airspace

Mediators say Haniyeh killing harms deal, Israel wants hostage release • UN Security Council countries express alarm over risk of all-out Middle East war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Hamas supporters clash with Israeli soldiers following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Hebron, July 31, 2024 (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
Hamas supporters clash with Israeli soldiers following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Hebron, July 31, 2024
(photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

Iran announces closure of airspace - report

By MAARIV
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)

Iran announced the closure of their airspace for the next four hours until 6:00 a.m. (Israel time), according to several reports.

Hamas announces Haniyeh's funeral to take place in Tehran before burial in Doha

The terror group stated that alongside the funeral, there would be prayers in Doha on Friday. Following these proceedings, Haniyeh's body will be transferred for burial.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
People protest following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan July 31, 2024. (photo credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)
People protest following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan July 31, 2024.
(photo credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's funeral will take place in Tehran, Iran, Hamas announced on their official Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, August 1. 

In their statement, Hamas wrote, "The [Haniyeh's] body will be transferred to the Qatari capital, Doha, on Thursday afternoon."

American and European officials scramble to prevent regional war in the Middle East - report

Officials from the United States and European Union are attempting to prevent an escalation between Israel, Iran, and Iran's proxies throughout the Middle East.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An Iraqi child holds up a picture of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran, during a march to condemn his killing, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 31, 2024. (photo credit: AHMED SAAD/REUTERS)
An Iraqi child holds up a picture of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran, during a march to condemn his killing, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 31, 2024.
(photo credit: AHMED SAAD/REUTERS)

American and European Union diplomats are engaging in urgent discussions to prevent escalation and a full-blown war in the Middle East, The Financial Times reported on Thursday.

This web of discussions across the Middle East comes following the assassination of senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which sparked concerns of a regional war. 

The report noted that Enrique Mora, a senior EU diplomat, was holding talks with officials in Tehran on Wednesday.

UN Security Council countries express alarm over risk of all-out Middle East war

The assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran causes consternation at the United Nations Security Council with fears of an all-out war.

By REUTERS
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution on non-proliferation during a meeting on the maintenance of International Peace and Security Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/FILE PHOTO)
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution on non-proliferation during a meeting on the maintenance of International Peace and Security Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/FILE PHOTO)

United Nations Security Council countries on Wednesday called for stepped-up diplomatic efforts to avert a wider Middle East conflict after the killings of two militant leaders raised tensions.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran early on Wednesday, sparking threats of revenge against Israel and fueling concern the Gaza conflict was turning into a wider Middle East war.

The assassination occurred less than 24 hours after Hezbollah's most senior military commander was killed in an Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in retaliation for a deadly rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Iran's Khamenei orders attack on Israel as revenge for Haniyeh elimination - report

The directive was issued at an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the report added.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures before he votes during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2024. (photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures before he votes during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2024.
(photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)

Iran is expected to directly attack Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday morning, according to a New York Times report citing three sources.

The directive was issued at an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the report added.

Iran’s Supreme leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei had earlier in the day spoken of retribution in a post on X.

