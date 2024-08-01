Khamenei threatens Israel, Iran announces closure of airspace

People protest following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan July 31, 2024. (photo credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's funeral will take place in Tehran, Iran, Hamas announced on their official Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, August 1.

In their statement, Hamas wrote, "The [Haniyeh's] body will be transferred to the Qatari capital, Doha, on Thursday afternoon."