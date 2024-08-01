Khamenei threatens Israel, Iran announces closure of airspace
Mediators say Haniyeh killing harms deal, Israel wants hostage release • UN Security Council countries express alarm over risk of all-out Middle East war
Iran announces closure of airspace - report
Iran announced the closure of their airspace for the next four hours until 6:00 a.m. (Israel time), according to several reports.
Hamas announces Haniyeh's funeral to take place in Tehran before burial in Doha
The terror group stated that alongside the funeral, there would be prayers in Doha on Friday. Following these proceedings, Haniyeh's body will be transferred for burial.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's funeral will take place in Tehran, Iran, Hamas announced on their official Telegram channel on Wednesday.
The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, August 1.
In their statement, Hamas wrote, "The [Haniyeh's] body will be transferred to the Qatari capital, Doha, on Thursday afternoon."Go to the full article >>
American and European officials scramble to prevent regional war in the Middle East - report
Officials from the United States and European Union are attempting to prevent an escalation between Israel, Iran, and Iran's proxies throughout the Middle East.
American and European Union diplomats are engaging in urgent discussions to prevent escalation and a full-blown war in the Middle East, The Financial Times reported on Thursday.
This web of discussions across the Middle East comes following the assassination of senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which sparked concerns of a regional war.
The report noted that Enrique Mora, a senior EU diplomat, was holding talks with officials in Tehran on Wednesday.Go to the full article >>
UN Security Council countries express alarm over risk of all-out Middle East war
The assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran causes consternation at the United Nations Security Council with fears of an all-out war.
United Nations Security Council countries on Wednesday called for stepped-up diplomatic efforts to avert a wider Middle East conflict after the killings of two militant leaders raised tensions.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran early on Wednesday, sparking threats of revenge against Israel and fueling concern the Gaza conflict was turning into a wider Middle East war.
The assassination occurred less than 24 hours after Hezbollah's most senior military commander was killed in an Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in retaliation for a deadly rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Iran's Khamenei orders attack on Israel as revenge for Haniyeh elimination - report
The directive was issued at an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the report added.
Iran is expected to directly attack Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday morning, according to a New York Times report citing three sources.
The directive was issued at an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the report added.
Iran’s Supreme leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei had earlier in the day spoken of retribution in a post on X.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says