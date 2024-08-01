Goat plague scares Greek farmers still reeling from historic floods

Goat plague was detected last in July for the first time in Greece. The virus does not infect humans, but is highly contagious among goats and sheep and can kill up to 70% of those infected.

"We cannot bear the slightest damage for a second year in a row," Greek farmer Ioanna Karra told Reuters from her dairy farm in the village of Zilefti in the Thessaly region of central Greece.

Also known as Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), goat plague hits Greek farmers after they lost nearly much of their livestock and equipment in devastating flooding last year.