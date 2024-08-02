Australia says Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes that killed international aid workers in Gaza in April were the result of serious operational failures but were not intentional, according to an Australian government review of the incident released on Friday.

Three Israeli airstrikes hit the convoy of aid vehicles traveling through Gaza on April 1, killing seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) staff. The dead included Palestinians and citizens of Australia, Britain, and Poland.

The killings drew widespread condemnation from Israel's allies and accusations that Israel had deliberately targeted the air workers, a claim it rejected.

An Australian review into the deaths said the Israel Defense Force (IDF) decided to launch missiles at the convoy after mistakenly believing it was being hijacked by Hamas fighters, who were, in fact, locally contracted security guards. Air Marshal Mark Binskin, stands on the tarmac during a ceremony to thank the international and Australian air crews involved in the search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370, at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Pearce Base in Bullsbrook, near Perth April 29, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/Richard Polden)

Not knowingly or deliberately attacked

"Based on the information available to me, it is my assessment that the IDF strike on the WCK aid workers was not knowingly or deliberately directed against the WCK," according to Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, who traveled to Israel to investigate the deaths.

Israel's investigation into the deaths had been "timely, appropriate and, with some exceptions, sufficient," he said.

"In this incident, it appears that the IDF controls failed, leading to errors in decision making and a misidentification, likely compounded by a level of confirmation bias."

The IDF has previously called the incident a grave mistake.

In a statement accompanying the report, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia would push for full accountability from those responsible, including criminal charges if appropriate.

"The Military Advocate General of Israel is still to decide on further action," she said in a statement.

"Our expectation remains that there be transparency about the Military Advocate General’s process and decision."