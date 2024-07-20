Australian investigation into WCK strikes expected to back Israel's official response

Following an IDF strike on the World Central Kitchen aid truck, which killed seven international aid workers in April, the Australian government opened an investigation into the incident in which an Australian citizen was killed.

In addition to the Australian citizens, citizens from Poland, Canada, the UK, and the US were also killed in the strike.

As a result, the Australian government appointed retired Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin to serve as Special Adviser to the Australian Government on Israel's response to the Israel Defense Forces strikes.

Biskin was chief of the Australian Defence Force from 2014 - 2018 and Chief of the Air Force from 2008 - 2011. He has significant expertise in air operations, having served as a fighter pilot at the beginning of his military career.

As part of his mission, he was required to examine several areas, including IDF policies and procedures for operational incidents and measures to prevent such incidents from happening again. Air Marshal Mark Binskin, stands on the tarmac during a ceremony to thank the international and Australian air crews involved in the search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370, at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Pearce Base in Bullsbrook, near Perth April 29, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/Richard Polden)

According to a report by the Australian published on Thursday, Binskin's report is "set to largely back the Jewish state’s official response to the tragedy."

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Biskin "although mistakes were made," was satisfied with the IDF's response and civilian safeguards and was "in line with those of Western counterparts ­including Australia."

The report has not yet been released, with the Australian saying that Biskin must first brief the government before briefing the family of Zomi Frankcom.

Recommendations for aid organizations

The report will include new recommendations for the Australian Defence Force and international aid organizations operating in conflict zones.

Biskin was reportedly pleased with the level of cooperation he received from Israel, with an official telling the Australian Senate, "At no point has Mr Binskin said to me that he has felt he has been short on information or detail."

The WCK strike resulted in the IDF firing two senior officers, a colonel and a major, and several others receiving reprimands.