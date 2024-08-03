Iranian regime makes dozens of arrests in relation to Haniyeh's assassination

Iran has arrested dozens of people in search of information relating to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

The arrested parties included senior intelligence officers, military officials and staff workers at the guest house Haniyeh was staying and where he was later killed.

The Revolutionary Guards Corps’ specialized intelligence unit is reportedly running the investigations.

Haniyeh, who was visiting Iran for the swearing-in of its new president, was assassinated on Wednesday. Despite initial reports claiming that he had been killed by an Israeli airstrike, sources confirmed that he was killed after an explosive device was smuggled into the guest house.

Israel, despite international accusations, has not claimed responsibility for the elimination of Haniyeh.

The assassination of a terrorist leader on Iranian soil is thought to be a massive blow to the regime - indicating to terrorist leaders that residing in Iran will no longer leave them untouchable.

“The perception that Iran can neither protect its homeland nor its key allies could be fatal for the Iranian regime, because it basically signals to its foes that if they can’t topple the Islamic Republic, they can decapitate it,” Ali Vaez, the Iran director for the International Crisis Group, told the New York Times.

“This security breach requires different policies and strategies; it may be arresting spies if there was infiltration, or retaliation if the operation was conducted from outside the borders, or a combination of both,” Sasan Karimi, a political analyst in Tehran, told the source.