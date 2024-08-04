One killed, three wounded in Holon stabbing terror attack

One person was killed, and three others were wounded on Sunday morning in a terrorist stabbing attack on Moshe Dayan Street in Holon, Israel's emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

A policeman who happened to be in the area shot and killed the terrorist.

The murdered victim was a 70-year-old woman. One 70-year-old male is in critical condition, a 68-year-old man is in serious condition, and a 26-year-old man is in moderate condition in the attack, according to the MDA. The paramedics took the three wounded to the Wolfson Medical Center.

The terrorist was from the West Bank

The terrorist, 34-year-old Amar Razak Kamel Odeh, was a resident of the Palestinian city Salfit in the West Bank.

Interim police commissioner Avshalom Peled arrived at the scene of the attack following the incident, Israel Police stated. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is also making his way to the scene. Magen David Adom paramedics attend the scene of a stabbing attack in Holon, August 4, 2024. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Israel Police spokesman Eli Levy said: "I call on the public to be vigilant these days that the State of Israel is under dozens of alerts for terrorist attacks and wild incitement to terrorism on social media." He also called on the public who has been permitted and trained to carry a weapon and received all the approvals to do so to have it on their person at all times.

MDA Ayalon Region Deputy Director Paramedic Rami Meushar and Medicycle Unit Senior EMT Eran Carmel said that those wounded in the attack "were in three separate locations, approximately 500 meters away from each other."

A Ynet report stated that Odeh began the stabbing spree in the park behind a gas station on Moshe Dayan Street. The stabbing took place in three locations: one was at the entrance to the park, the second was at a bus stop near the gas station, and the third was at the entrance to a bus parking lot on Dan Shomron Street.