Holon Mayor Moti Sasson will leave his post as Mayor of Holon after Tuesday's municipal elections saw Shai Kenan gain the necessary votes to take office as Holon's new mayor, Israeli media reports.

Sasson, who served as the mayor of Holon for 30 years, garnered a mere 18% of votes tallied. Kenan, who serves as the chairman of the "Holon Volunteers" organization, won 44% of the votes.