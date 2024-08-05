Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF officer and soldier wounded after Hezbollah barrage to northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee, numerous aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon, the IDF announced on Monday overnight. 

Interceptors were launched towards the targets, and as a result, one of the targets was noted as being downed adjacent to Ayelet Hashachar. 

As a result of the attack in the area, an IDF officer and soldier were moderately injured and were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families were notified, the IDF noted. 

Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority operated to extinguish a fire that broke out in the area as a result of the attack.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Hezbollah confirms elimination of two terrorists in IAF strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 12:27 AM
Attack on Israel 'expected imminently'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 11:07 PM
Iraqi PM links regional tensions to Gaza in call with Blinken
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 10:03 PM
British Embassy workers in Beirut evacuated from region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 08:13 PM
IDF eliminates nine terrorists in Tulkarm, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 08:05 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appoints new spokesman
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
08/04/2024 07:27 PM
Maritime shuttle to bring back Israelis abroad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 05:41 PM
Donation event, search to be held for missing 10-year-old Haymanot Kasau
By EVE YOUNG
08/04/2024 05:25 PM
New York man swerves car at Jews while yelling obscenities
By MICHAEL STARR
08/04/2024 04:57 PM
IDF strikes Gaza City schools used by terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 04:22 PM
US moves in Middle East are defensive, aimed at reducing tensions
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 04:13 PM
Yemen's Houthis down US drone over Saada
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 03:32 PM
Defense Minister: Russia captures village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 03:21 PM
Dozens arrested after UK protests turn violent in wake of child murders
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 03:15 PM
Rockets from Lebanon directly hits Kiryat Shmona's industrial area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 02:57 PM