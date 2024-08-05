IDF officer and soldier wounded after Hezbollah barrage to northern Israel

Following sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee, numerous aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon, the IDF announced on Monday overnight.

Interceptors were launched towards the targets, and as a result, one of the targets was noted as being downed adjacent to Ayelet Hashachar.

As a result of the attack in the area, an IDF officer and soldier were moderately injured and were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families were notified, the IDF noted.

Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority operated to extinguish a fire that broke out in the area as a result of the attack.