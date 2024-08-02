Iran FM meets with Russian, Islamic foreign ministers about Israel

Acting Iranian foreign minister Ali Bagheri held conversations about the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh with his counterpart in Russia, as well as in Arab countries on Thursday, the ministry announced on X.

According to the ministry's twitter, Bagheri emphasized "that the Zionist regime has crossed the red line" and said that the "Islamic Republic of Iran has a legitimate right to defend itself" in a phone call with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

علی باقری سرپرست وزارت امور خارجه در گفتگوی تلفنی با سرگئی لاوروف وزیر امور خارجه #روسیه در خصوص اقدام جنایتکارانه رژیم صهیونیستی در به شهادت رساندن اسماعیل هنیه، رئیس دفتر سیاسی #حماس و تعرض به تمامیت ارضی و امنیت ملی جمهوری اسلامی #ایران، گفتگو و تبادل نظر کرد.سرپرست وزارت… pic.twitter.com/YlaoukduGY — وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) August 1, 2024

Bagheri also thanked Russia for its support, and asked for continued cooperation between the two in stopping "the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime."

Bagheri also posted on his X that he had spoken with the foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Oman, Jordan, Russia, Algeria and the Secretary General of the United Nations and the European Union foreign policy official.

در تماس‌های تلفنی با وزرای امور خارجه قطر،عربستان سعودی، ترکیه، مصر، عمان،اردن،روسیه،الجزایر و دبیر‌کل سازمان ملل متحد و مسئول سیاست خارجی اتحادیه اروپایی — علی باقری‌کنی (@Bagheri_Kani) August 1, 2024

He requested to hold an "emergency meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in order to investigate [the assassination] and make Israel accountable for the crimes committed."