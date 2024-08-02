Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran FM meets with Russian, Islamic foreign ministers about Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 2, 2024 00:47

Acting Iranian foreign minister Ali Bagheri held conversations about the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh with his counterpart in Russia, as well as in Arab countries on Thursday, the ministry announced on X. 

According to the ministry's twitter, Bagheri emphasized "that the Zionist regime has crossed the red line" and said that the "Islamic Republic of Iran has a legitimate right to defend itself" in a phone call with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

Bagheri also thanked Russia for its support, and asked for continued cooperation between the two in stopping "the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime."

Bagheri also posted on his X that he had spoken with the foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Oman, Jordan, Russia, Algeria and the Secretary General of the United Nations and the European Union foreign policy official.

He requested to hold an "emergency meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in order to investigate [the assassination] and make Israel accountable for the crimes committed."

Biden and Netanyahu speak about the escalation with Iran and Hezbollah
By WALLA!
08/01/2024 11:53 PM
Turkey declares day of morning following death of Ismail Haniyeh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 09:55 PM
American Olympian gymnast Biles wins women's gymnastics all-around
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 09:44 PM
Magen David Adom to change siren sound that resembles rocket red alert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 08:15 PM
 Israeli judoka Peter Palchik wins bronze in Judo at Paris olympics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 06:31 PM
Turkey blocks NATO-Israel cooperation over Gaza war, sources say
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 05:50 PM
Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah: 'We are in a new phase of the conflict'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 05:49 PM
Nasrallah says Hezbollah will respond to Israel's killing of Fuad Shukr
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 05:32 PM
Police open investigation into police who pulled the beards of haredim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 04:41 PM
Turkey says it coordinating an extensive prisoner swap on Thursday
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 04:33 PM
Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug 8
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 03:22 PM
Israeli show jumping equestrian team qualifies for the Olympic final
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 03:19 PM
Russia releases American WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 03:11 PM
Four people try to cross West Bank barrier, shot at by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2024 02:19 PM
Iran, its proxies meet to discuss retaliation against Israel, sources
By REUTERS
08/01/2024 01:14 PM