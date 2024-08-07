IS-affiliated suspect arrested in Vienna for planning terror attack at Taylor Swift concert

Police in Austria arrested two individuals on suspicion that they planned to carry out a terror attack at the Taylor Swift concerts set to be held in Vienna later this week, ORF.at reported on Wednesday.

Swearing allegiance to IS

One of the two suspects, a 19-year-old individual, reportedly swore allegiance to the Islamic State recently following online radicalization.

He was arrested some 75 kilometers from Vienna in the town of Ternitz.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN Taylor Swift performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 17, 2024. (credit: Christine Olsson / TT News Agency/via REUTERS)

An additional individual was arrested in Vienna, of whom no further details were disclosed, the report added.

Following the arrests, ORF.at noted that the Vienna police chief Gerhard Pürstl said heightened security controls would take place at the Taylor Swift concerts.

This is a developing story.