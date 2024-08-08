IDF combat teams destroy booby-trapped building in Rafah, kill Hamas terrorists

Nahal forces killed terrorists in close-range encounters and destroyed terror infrastructure in the Rafah area, including a booby-trapped building in the Tal as Sultan region, the IDF reported Thursday morning.

Over the last day, Givati and Nahal Brigade combat teams, under the command of Division 162, have raided military sites in the Rafah area.

Combat teams continued operations in the central Gaza Strip under the command of Division 252. In one of the operations, a combat team directed an aircraft that struck and destroyed a lookout post from which terrorists were operating.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip, August 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IAF strikes targets throughout the Gaza Strip

Throughout the last day, the Israel Air Force has attacked dozens of terror targets across the Gaza Strip. Among the targets attacked was a military structure from which fire was directed at IDF forces, armed terrorists, and military infrastructure.

Additionally, fighter jets, in coordination with the Southern Command, attacked and destroyed a launch site in the northern Gaza Strip, from which fire was directed toward southern Israel.