IDF, Shin Bet blow up Nablus bomb factory in explosive West Bank operation

The IDF blew up a bomb-making factory in the West Bank that contained multiple explosive devices, the military confirmed on Wednesday.

In their statement, the IDF reported that a cargo warehouse that contained explosive devices was located and destroyed in Nablus in the West Bank.

The operation involved IDF soldiers, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Border Police, who arrested 14 wanted persons in the West Bank overnight.

During the operation, the military returned fire to terrorists who threw explosives and fired at soldiers. IDF troops operate in the West Bank. August 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Confiscating lathes in West Bank

Separately, the forces confiscated materials for creating weapons and explosives and arrested three suspects. In Dheisha and Dawha, the troops arrested an additional three wanted persons, the IDF noted.

While on operation in Kalandiya, forces arrested two wanted persons and interrogated dozens of others. In further operations in various localities in the West Bank, an additional six wanted persons were arrested.

Since the war started in October of last year, some 4,400 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank, of which 1,850 are affiliated with Hamas.