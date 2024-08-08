Finance Ministry: Deficit at 8.1% of GDP

Israel’s cumulative deficit for the last 12 months grew by 0.4% and stood at 8.1% in July, according to the Finance Ministry's first prediction, announced Thursday.

This eclipses the 6.6% deficit ceiling set in the updated version of the 2024 budget, in March, intended to apply until the end of the year.

The cumulative growth rate of government expenses stood at 32.8%, while the rate for government income grew by 3.1%.

The growth rate for expenses when neutralizing war expenses stood at 8.7%, and the growth rate of Israel's security bodies expenditures was 120.9%.