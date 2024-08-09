Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Afghan refugee athlete has 'Free Afghan Women' on cape at Paris Games

By REUTERS

Afghan female athlete Manizha Talash, a member of the refugee Olympic team at the Paris Games, displayed the words "Free Afghan Women" on her cape during her breaking routine in the competition's pre-qualifiers on Friday.

Talash, who lives in Spain and competes for the refugee team at the Olympics, wore a light blue cape that had the phrase written on it with large white letters during her B-girls pre-qualifier loss to India Sardjoe of Netherlands.

Political slogans and statements are banned on the field of play and on podiums at the Olympics, meaning Talash could face a potential sanction.

The Paris Games are the third Olympics where a team of refugees is taking part, with 37 athletes competing in 12 different sports including athletics, badminton and boxing.

Afghanistan is represented by a contingent of three women and three men, in a largely symbolic move by the International Olympic Committee as a message to the country, which under Taliban rule has restricted women's and girls' access to sports and gyms.

Hamas armed wing pledges allegiance to new leader Sinwar
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 08:45 PM
US will not impose sanctions on Israeli military unit in West Bank
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 08:14 PM
Iran supreme leader orders to 'harshly punish,' IRGC deputy chief says
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 07:59 PM
Daria Atamanov finishes fifth in Olympic women's artistic gymnastics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 07:57 PM
France's Macron reaffirmed need for Gaza ceasefire with Qatar's Emir
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 07:57 PM
Plans to release Marwan Barghouti for Gaza ceasefire unpopular
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 07:55 PM
UAE urges Israel, Hamas to return to ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 05:02 PM
IDF determines rocket alerts in North to be false alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 04:45 PM
IRGC commander to Sinwar: We promise to avenge the blood of Haniyeh
By MAARIV
08/09/2024 04:17 PM
Michael Samara succumbs to shrapnel wounds from interception on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 02:18 PM
Turkey says it killed 12 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 01:52 PM
Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested in Paris for alleged sexual assault
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 01:39 PM
Two men stab each other in Ra'anana, both seriously injured
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
08/09/2024 12:43 PM
UN's Turk 'extremely concerned' after spate of executions in Iran
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 12:35 PM
Ben-Gvir signs extension preventing visits to detained terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 11:24 AM