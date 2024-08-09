Afghan refugee athlete has 'Free Afghan Women' on cape at Paris Games

Afghan female athlete Manizha Talash, a member of the refugee Olympic team at the Paris Games, displayed the words "Free Afghan Women" on her cape during her breaking routine in the competition's pre-qualifiers on Friday.

Talash, who lives in Spain and competes for the refugee team at the Olympics, wore a light blue cape that had the phrase written on it with large white letters during her B-girls pre-qualifier loss to India Sardjoe of Netherlands.

Political slogans and statements are banned on the field of play and on podiums at the Olympics, meaning Talash could face a potential sanction.

The Paris Games are the third Olympics where a team of refugees is taking part, with 37 athletes competing in 12 different sports including athletics, badminton and boxing.

Afghanistan is represented by a contingent of three women and three men, in a largely symbolic move by the International Olympic Committee as a message to the country, which under Taliban rule has restricted women's and girls' access to sports and gyms.