Iran delegation to UN says Gaza ceasefire paramount over Haniyeh revenge - report

The Iranian delegation to the United Nations said on Wednesday that achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is their top priority, Hebrew media reported on Friday citing Iran International.

They stated that any agreement acceptable to Hamas would be acceptable to Iran. The delegation also accused Israel of "violating Iran's sovereignty with its recent actions, asserting their right to self-defense."

Iran said they wished for their response to be timed and conducted in a way that does not jeopardize the potential ceasefire.