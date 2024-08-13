Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Four Israelis arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs from Greece to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 13, 2024 10:36

Four Israelis were arrested in Greece on Monday night on suspicion of running a drug smuggling network, Israel Police reported on Tuesday.

The National Unit for International Investigations in Lahav 433 joined with the Intelligence Division of the Israel Police and the Greek Police. According to the Police, they found evidence that the suspects imported large quantities of drugs from Europe to Israel on yachts.

On Monday night, the officers seized 150 kg of cocaine and other drugs on board a yacht, Israel Police added.

Men suspected of assaulting terrorist to be released on house arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 10:34 AM
Seven Israelis arrested for attack on couple in Old City, Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 10:28 AM
Due to military activity, residents of Acre may hear explosions
By AVI ASHKENAZI
08/13/2024 09:40 AM
Iran dismisses European calls for restraint amid Mideast tensions
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 09:13 AM
Hamas 'does not refuse' to participate in next round of ceasefire talks
By MAARIV
08/13/2024 08:19 AM
UKMTO reports incident northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 06:23 AM
Blinken scheduled to travel to the Middle East Tuesday night
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 03:31 AM
UK maritime agency reports incident southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 02:39 AM
Violent altercation between IDF forces and Palestinians in Ramallah
By WALLA!
08/13/2024 02:22 AM
FBI says it is investigating hack of Trump campaign blamed on Iran
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 11:45 PM
5.04 magnitude earthquake hits California
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 10:47 PM
Grenade shrapnel wounds two Border Police officers at Cave of Patriarchs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:40 PM
Hagari: ‘No change in guidelines’ for civilians amid Iranian threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:34 PM
US concerned Iran plans to deliver ballistic missiles to Russia
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 07:29 PM
Hezbollah targets Upper Galilee throughout Monday, IDF strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 07:09 PM