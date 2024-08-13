Four Israelis arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs from Greece to Israel

Four Israelis were arrested in Greece on Monday night on suspicion of running a drug smuggling network, Israel Police reported on Tuesday.

The National Unit for International Investigations in Lahav 433 joined with the Intelligence Division of the Israel Police and the Greek Police. According to the Police, they found evidence that the suspects imported large quantities of drugs from Europe to Israel on yachts.

On Monday night, the officers seized 150 kg of cocaine and other drugs on board a yacht, Israel Police added.