Soldiers suspected of assaulting Nukhba terrorist to be released on house arrest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

All suspects accused of sexually assaulting a Nukhba terrorist in Sde Teiman detention facility will be released to house arrest, KAN news reported on Tuesday.

Seven Israelis arrested for attack on couple in Old City, Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 10:28 AM
Four Israelis arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs from Greece to Is
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 10:12 AM
Due to military activity, residents of Acre may hear explosions
By AVI ASHKENAZI
08/13/2024 09:40 AM
Iran dismisses European calls for restraint amid Mideast tensions
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 09:13 AM
Hamas 'does not refuse' to participate in next round of ceasefire talks
By MAARIV
08/13/2024 08:19 AM
UKMTO reports incident northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 06:23 AM
Blinken scheduled to travel to the Middle East Tuesday night
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 03:31 AM
UK maritime agency reports incident southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 02:39 AM
Violent altercation between IDF forces and Palestinians in Ramallah
By WALLA!
08/13/2024 02:22 AM
FBI says it is investigating hack of Trump campaign blamed on Iran
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 11:45 PM
5.04 magnitude earthquake hits California
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 10:47 PM
Grenade shrapnel wounds two Border Police officers at Cave of Patriarchs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:40 PM
Hagari: ‘No change in guidelines’ for civilians amid Iranian threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:34 PM
US concerned Iran plans to deliver ballistic missiles to Russia
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 07:29 PM
Hezbollah targets Upper Galilee throughout Monday, IDF strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 07:09 PM