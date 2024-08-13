All suspects accused of sexually assaulting a Nukhba terrorist in Sde Teiman detention facility will be released to house arrest, KAN news reported on Tuesday.
Soldiers suspected of assaulting Nukhba terrorist to be released on house arrest
By AVI ASHKENAZI08/13/2024 09:40 AM
By REUTERS08/13/2024 09:13 AM
By MAARIV08/13/2024 08:19 AM
By REUTERS08/13/2024 06:23 AM
By REUTERS08/13/2024 03:31 AM
By REUTERS08/13/2024 02:39 AM
By WALLA!08/13/2024 02:22 AM
By REUTERS08/12/2024 11:45 PM
By REUTERS08/12/2024 10:47 PM
By REUTERS08/12/2024 07:29 PM