Israeli negotiators less flexible now than previously, deal more elusive than before - NYT report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli negotiating team has become less flexible in recent months regarding terms for a deal with Hamas, the New York Times reported exclusively on Tuesday.

The NYT reviewed unpublished documents detailing Israel's new stipulations in late July that were less flexible than the terms in May. 

While many have doubted Hamas's willingness to compromise on key terms of the deal, the NYT found that Netnayhu's government may be why an agreement is elusive at the new round of negotiations (starting Thursday).

For example, Israel's proposal in May did not stipulate that the IDF should continue to control Gaza's southern border. However, this was stipulated in July. The terms also allegedly became stricter regarding allowing Palestinians to return to their homes.

Members of the Israeli negotiating team told NYT that the new terms may prevent a deal from being made.

