Hamas fires long-range rockets at Tel Aviv, blasts heard in central Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 13, 2024 16:34
Citizens reported hearing sounds of explosions near Tel Aviv and central Israel on Tuesday, Israeli media reported. 

Shortly after, Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida said that the terror group's Al-Qassam Brigades "bombard Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two M90 missiles [long-range rocket reaching 90 k.m.] in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people," in a statement on the terror groups Telegram channel.

Following these reports, the IDF stated that a rocket was detected as crossing from the Gaza Strip and fell into the ocean near central Israel. No alarms were sounded in the area. 

Simultaneously, another rocket was detected as launched from the Gaza Strip, though it did not cross into Israeli territory. 

People enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv on August 7, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
People enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv on August 7, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

This is a developing story.



