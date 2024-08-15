Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

One wounded after Hezbollah projectiles fall in open areas in Upper Galilee

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 15, 2024 16:24

Approximately five projectiles fell in open areas in the area of Shamir from Lebanon, the IDF reported.

A 50-year-old man in the area was wounded while he was seeking shelter and is now being treated by MDA paramedics, MDA said. 

Following the sirens that sounded at 2:10 p.m. in the area of the Golan Heights, one suspicious aerial target was intercepted after crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported. 

Following the sirens that sounded at 2:29 p.m. in the Upper Galilee, approximately 20 projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The majority were intercepted, and some fell in the area of Shamir.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
US Republican VP nominee Vance says he will debate Walz
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 04:59 PM
Regional Council tells northern residents to stay close to shelters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 04:05 PM
Navalny's wife rejects finding he died from combination of illnesses
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 03:44 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Halevi: We will not tolerate the presence of Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 03:24 PM
White House calls for all sides to attend Gaza talks, compromise
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 03:14 PM
Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal talks begin in Doha, official says
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 02:47 PM
Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in central Israel
By AVICHAY CHAIM
08/15/2024 02:16 PM
IRGC advisor dies following injuries in Syria, says Fars
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 01:54 PM
Gaza death toll surpasses 40,000, Hamas-run health ministry says
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 01:51 PM
Yair Netanyahu likens attorney general with Kim Jong Un
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 01:10 PM
Netanyahu denies report he spoke to Trump about Gaza talks
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 01:07 PM
Approximately 40 people attempt to cross into the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 12:48 PM
Israeli cabinet to meet on Thursday evening at the Kirya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 09:25 AM
IDF kills two, wounds four terrorists in Balata refugee camp in West Ban
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 07:08 AM
President Erdogan: Turkey will continue to support the Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 12:32 AM