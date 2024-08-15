One wounded after Hezbollah projectiles fall in open areas in Upper Galilee

Approximately five projectiles fell in open areas in the area of Shamir from Lebanon, the IDF reported.

A 50-year-old man in the area was wounded while he was seeking shelter and is now being treated by MDA paramedics, MDA said.

Following the sirens that sounded at 2:10 p.m. in the area of the Golan Heights, one suspicious aerial target was intercepted after crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.

Following the sirens that sounded at 2:29 p.m. in the Upper Galilee, approximately 20 projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The majority were intercepted, and some fell in the area of Shamir.