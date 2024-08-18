Security guard shoots vicious crocodile that attacked zoo employee, police investigate incident

A shot was fired at a crocodile that attacked a staff member at the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem, which seriously wounded a staff member, Israel Police reported Sunday.

A report was received about hearing gunshots at the zoo, which prompted the arrival of police forces from the Jerusalem District.

The worker in the crocodile enclosure was bitten by the crocodile. It was then revealed that a security guard who noticed the incident shot the crocodile, likely saving the worker's life.

The worker suffered severe wounds to several parts of his body and was evacuated in moderate to serious condition for further medical treatment.