Mahmoud Abbas submits request to Israel to allow him to visit Gaza

The Palestinian Authority submitted an official request to Israel on Sunday to allow a visit by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to the Gaza Strip soon, according to two sources familiar with the details, Walla reported.

