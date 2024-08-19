Live Updates
Democratic National Convention to kick off amid anti and pro-Israel demonstrations

Harris-Walz platform on Israel explained • Uncommitted delegates tell Harris to make changes on Israel stance • Anti-Israel protests outside of DNC venue

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DNC kicks off as anti and pro-Israel protesters demonstrate in Chicago, August 19, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE, REUTERS/SETH HERALD)
DNC kicks off as anti and pro-Israel protesters demonstrate in Chicago, August 19, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE, REUTERS/SETH HERALD)

People hold Israeli and Palestinian flags as demonstrators rally on the sidelines of the DNC

By REUTERS

People hold Israeli and Palestinian flags as demonstrators rally on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 19, 2024. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Josh Shapiro says antisemitism played ‘no role’ in his not getting picked as Kamala Harris’ VP pick

Critics of the effort called it antisemitic, but Shapiro told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that antisemitism was not a factor in Harris’ decision to choose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over him.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Florida Democrat, chats with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at the Florida delegation breakfast at the Democratic National Convention, Chicago, Aug. 19, 2024. (photo credit: RON KAMPEAS)
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Florida Democrat, chats with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at the Florida delegation breakfast at the Democratic National Convention, Chicago, Aug. 19, 2024.
(photo credit: RON KAMPEAS)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said antisemitism played “no role” in Vice President Kamala Harris’ opting against him as a running mate, and blamed Donald Trump for spreading that allegation.

Uncommitted delegates at DNC say Harris risks losing states unless Israel policy is changed

Pro-Palestinian protests began in Chicago on Sunday night ahead of the DNC's official kickoff on Monday with more than 1,000 demonstrators marching through the city streets.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
The logo for the Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard at the United Center during a media walkthrough in Chicago, Jan. 18, 2024. (photo credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The logo for the Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard at the United Center during a media walkthrough in Chicago, Jan. 18, 2024.
(photo credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Uncommitted delegates representing more than 800,000 Americans across the country who cast protest votes against then-candidate President Biden for his military support of Israel are looking to Vice President Harris this week at the Democratic National Convention to articulate her Israel and Gaza policy and vocalize a commitment to preventing major loss of Palestinian life with American-funded weapons. 

What is the Harris-Walz platform and its implications for Israel? - explainer

Their platform reflects a robust stance against Hamas, especially in light of the brutal attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz attend a campaign event, in Las Vegas, last weekend. They are intent on 'bringing back the joy.' (photo credit: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz attend a campaign event, in Las Vegas, last weekend. They are intent on ‘bringing back the joy.’
(photo credit: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, the Harris-Walz platform has garnered significant attention, particularly regarding its implications for Israel and the broader Middle East. This platform outlines the Democratic administration’s approach to foreign policy, focusing on a region that remains vital to US interests and global stability. 

Anti-Israel groups prepare major protests for Democratic National Convention

Anti-Israel coalitions, including over 200 organizations, are planning large-scale protests at the Democratic National Convention, demanding an end to US aid to Israel.

By MICHAEL STARR
Students take part in an anti-Israel protest at Columbia University in New York City last month. Many students demonstrating against Israel likely do not know basic facts about the Mideast, the writer argues. (photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)
Students take part in an anti-Israel protest at Columbia University in New York City last month. Many students demonstrating against Israel likely do not know basic facts about the Mideast, the writer argues.
(photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Anti-Israel groups have been gearing up for massive protests at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, with a few different coalitions scheduling marches and events against the American political system or to pressure presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris to adopt their policies.

