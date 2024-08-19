Democratic National Convention to kick off amid anti and pro-Israel demonstrations

SORT BY Latest Oldest

People hold Israeli and Palestinian flags as demonstrators rally on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 19, 2024. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said antisemitism played “no role” in Vice President Kamala Harris ’ opting against him as a running mate, and blamed Donald Trump for spreading that allegation.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Florida Democrat, chats with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at the Florida delegation breakfast at the Democratic National Convention, Chicago, Aug. 19, 2024.

Uncommitted delegates representing more than 800,000 Americans across the country who cast protest votes against then-candidate President Biden for his military support of Israel are looking to Vice President Harris this week at the Democratic National Convention to articulate her Israel and Gaza policy and vocalize a commitment to preventing major loss of Palestinian life with American-funded weapons.

The logo for the Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard at the United Center during a media walkthrough in Chicago, Jan. 18, 2024.

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, the Harris-Walz platform has garnered significant attention, particularly regarding its implications for Israel and the broader Middle East. This platform outlines the Democratic administration’s approach to foreign policy, focusing on a region that remains vital to US interests and global stability.

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz attend a campaign event, in Las Vegas, last weekend. They are intent on ‘bringing back the joy.’

Anti-Israel groups prepare major protests for Democratic National Convention

Anti-Israel coalitions, including over 200 organizations, are planning large-scale protests at the Democratic National Convention, demanding an end to US aid to Israel.

Students take part in an anti-Israel protest at Columbia University in New York City last month. Many students demonstrating against Israel likely do not know basic facts about the Mideast, the writer argues. (photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Anti-Israel groups have been gearing up for massive protests at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, with a few different coalitions scheduling marches and events against the American political system or to pressure presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris to adopt their policies. Go to the full article >>

