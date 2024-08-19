Democratic National Convention to kick off amid anti and pro-Israel demonstrations
Harris-Walz platform on Israel explained • Uncommitted delegates tell Harris to make changes on Israel stance • Anti-Israel protests outside of DNC venue
Josh Shapiro says antisemitism played ‘no role’ in his not getting picked as Kamala Harris’ VP pick
Critics of the effort called it antisemitic, but Shapiro told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that antisemitism was not a factor in Harris’ decision to choose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over him.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said antisemitism played "no role" in Vice President Kamala Harris' opting against him as a running mate, and blamed Donald Trump for spreading that allegation.
Uncommitted delegates at DNC say Harris risks losing states unless Israel policy is changed
Pro-Palestinian protests began in Chicago on Sunday night ahead of the DNC's official kickoff on Monday with more than 1,000 demonstrators marching through the city streets.
Uncommitted delegates representing more than 800,000 Americans across the country who cast protest votes against then-candidate President Biden for his military support of Israel are looking to Vice President Harris this week at the Democratic National Convention to articulate her Israel and Gaza policy and vocalize a commitment to preventing major loss of Palestinian life with American-funded weapons.
What is the Harris-Walz platform and its implications for Israel? - explainer
Their platform reflects a robust stance against Hamas, especially in light of the brutal attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.
As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, the Harris-Walz platform has garnered significant attention, particularly regarding its implications for Israel and the broader Middle East. This platform outlines the Democratic administration's approach to foreign policy, focusing on a region that remains vital to US interests and global stability.
Anti-Israel groups prepare major protests for Democratic National Convention
Anti-Israel coalitions, including over 200 organizations, are planning large-scale protests at the Democratic National Convention, demanding an end to US aid to Israel.
Anti-Israel groups have been gearing up for massive protests at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, with a few different coalitions scheduling marches and events against the American political system or to pressure presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris to adopt their policies.