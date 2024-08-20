Gazan woman says 'May Allah curse Sinwar, Hamas' on live Al Jazeera broadcast

A Gaza woman interrupted a live broadcast from Al Jazeera English to say "May Allah curse you, Sinwar and Hamas," on Tuesday.

The video was streamed from Deir al-Balah.

Live on Al Jazeera English from Deir al-Balah, a Gazan woman approached the camera to curse Sinwar and Hamas. pic.twitter.com/TsMAlHJmSf — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) August 20, 2024

It is not the first time a Gazan disgruntled with Hamas has made an appearance on Al Jazeera Palestine. In June, Al Jazeera posted a video of a Gazan doctor crying and screaming about the casualties, saying: “Our leadership is scum. Our leadership got used to this bloodshed. May Allah reckon with them!" An Al Jazeera logo is seen over the journalistic code of ethics in Arabic and English in an illustration.An Al Jazeera logo is seen over the journalistic code of ethics in Arabic and English in an illustration. (credit: FLICKR)

Al Jazeera censorship of criticism

Al Jazeera has previously attempted to censor Gazan criticism of Hamas. In November, a video was disseminated of a wounded Gaza resident interviewed in a hospital by an Al Jazeera reporter.

“And regarding the resistance [Hamas], they hide among the people. Why do they hide among the people?” the wounded resident asked. The reporter cut the interview and ended the broadcast.

In accordance with the mandate of Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, the media network is banned from broadcasting in Israel. The Qatari-run network has been accused of incitement.