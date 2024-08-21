Independent US presidential candidate RFK to drop out of race by end of week - ABC News

Robert F. Kennedy intends to announce his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential election, and potentially join forces with Donald Trump

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 21, 2024 22:46
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looks on at a House Judiciary Select Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee hearing, examining the Missouri v. Biden case, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, July 20, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to drop out of the race by the end of the week, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Kennedy's campaign announced earlier in the day that he will make an address to the nation on Friday in Arizona, where he will talk about "the present historical moment and his path forward."

An ABC News reporter said in a post on X that he asked Kennedy whether he would endorse Trump.

"I will not confirm or deny that," Kennedy said, according to the reporter. "We are not talking about any of that."

Kennedy's running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said on Tuesday that he was considering ending his campaign to join forces with Trump, who is the Republican nominee for president.

In response, Trump had this to say:

Trump told CNN he would "certainly be open" to Kennedy playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the race and endorses him.

Kennedy, 70, the son of late Democratic politician Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, started his presidential campaign as a Democrat, challenging President Joe Biden for the nomination.

An environmental advocate who has spread vaccine misinformation, Kennedy has yet to qualify for the ballot in many states.

Kennedy's support stood at 4% in an Ipsos poll taken this month, down from 10% the month before.



