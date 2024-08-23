Russian court sentences five men for anti-Israel riots at Dagestan airport

A court in southern Russia on Friday sentenced five men to more than six years in prison each in the first convictions related to a mass anti-Israel riot last October at an airport in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region.

The men, who were given sentences ranging from just over six years to nine years for engaging in rioting, did not admit guilt, the court in the Krasnodar region said. One protester was also found guilty of committing violence against a government official.

The trial was moved from Dagestan to Krasnodar due to the sensitivity of the case.

Last October hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed an airport in the city of Makhachkala where a plane from Tel Aviv had just arrived in a spate of unrest in the North Caucasus over Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Video footage showed the protesters, mostly young men, waving Palestinian flags, breaking down glass doors and running through the airport shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greater).