Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian court sentences five men for anti-Israel riots at Dagestan airport

By REUTERS

A court in southern Russia on Friday sentenced five men to more than six years in prison each in the first convictions related to a mass anti-Israel riot last October at an airport in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region.

The men, who were given sentences ranging from just over six years to nine years for engaging in rioting, did not admit guilt, the court in the Krasnodar region said. One protester was also found guilty of committing violence against a government official.

The trial was moved from Dagestan to Krasnodar due to the sensitivity of the case.

Last October hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed an airport in the city of Makhachkala where a plane from Tel Aviv had just arrived in a spate of unrest in the North Caucasus over Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Video footage showed the protesters, mostly young men, waving Palestinian flags, breaking down glass doors and running through the airport shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greater).

Twenty-one dead as bus carrying Indian tourists plunges into Nepal river
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 03:08 PM
Prisoners take hostages in Russia's Volgograd region, one person killed
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 01:46 PM
Turkish drone strike kills three PKK members in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 01:13 PM
Israel's negotiation team returns from Cairo after 'productive' talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 12:14 PM
Macron meets French party leaders to try to name a prime minister
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 12:07 PM
Avera Mengitsu turns 38 in Hamas captivity, family says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 11:27 AM
Gallant and Ben-Gvir trade jabs on X over national security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 11:11 AM
Indian passenger bus with 40 people plunges into river in Nepal
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 10:17 AM
Palestinian state is just an Iranian base in Gaza, West Bank - FM Katz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 09:32 AM
US CENTCOM destroys three Houthi drones, 'threat to US forces'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 09:19 AM
RFK Jr. withdraws presidential bid in Arizona, state secretary says
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 09:10 AM
Health Minister orders removal of doctor who pledged allegiance to ISIS
By AVICHAY CHAIM
08/23/2024 09:04 AM
Hamas calls for global mobilization, victory and defense for Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 07:37 AM
Australia to command Red Sea maritime task force for six months
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 05:37 AM
Ben-Gvir left cabinet due to request to breach status quo, source says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 03:27 AM