IDF announces fallen soldier Amit Tsadikov, killed in southern Gaza Strip

Staff Sergeant Amit Tsadikov was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Staff Sergeant Tsadikov, 20, from Beit Dagan, served in the 202 Battalion in the Paratroopers Brigade.

Tsadikov fell in the southern Gaza Strip.

His funeral will be held on August 25, 2024, at 4:00 PM at the Beit Dagan Cemetery.

Fallen soldiers

According to the IDF’s tally, 700 soldiers have been killed since October 7, with 337 of them since the start of the IDF’s ground operations in the Strip on October 27.