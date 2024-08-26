Israel will finance guided tours to Temple Mount for the first time - KAN

Israel will finance guided tours of the Temple Mount for the first time ever "to strengthen and stabilize the Old City," KAN reported on Monday.

According to the report, two million shekels will be allocated to the project from the budget of the office of Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir obtained exceptional permission from the police to hold patrols on site, which was approved by the Jerusalem District of the Police Deputy Commander.

"The tours will allow many visitors to receive an accurate version of history," Eliyahu said.