Hezbollah still in shock, assessing damage from Israel's pre-emptive strike - IDF colonel

Colonel Anan Abbas, Head of Control at the Northern Command's central operations room, revealed in an interview with Maariv on Tuesday that the recent operation against Hezbollah required months of meticulous preparation. "Hezbollah is trying to assess the extent of the damage they've sustained," he said.

"We attacked thousands of launchers and crippled Hezbollah’s capabilities, and our operations [haven't finished yet]. It appears Hezbollah is still in shock. They're trying to comprehend the extent of the damage inflicted on them, and they’ll fully understand it in the coming days. Right now, they’re just beginning to grasp what happened and how it unfolded," Abbas explained.

Earlier in the week, the IDF emphasized that while the operation was primarily tactical, it sent powerful signals to Hezbollah—messages that could potentially lead to broader strategic shifts.

"It seems Hezbollah was genuinely surprised," noted Abbas. "Their shock comes from the sheer number of planes we deployed simultaneously, striking an overwhelming number of targets in a very short time. They're also astonished by the precision of our strikes—how we managed to accurately hit so many objectives, neutralize their assets, and do so without harming civilians or causing collateral damage."

"This operation took months of preparation," he said, highlighting the extensive intelligence-gathering, target identification, and strike planning that went into it. In addition to airstrikes, the IDF also employed artillery fire from several batteries, which targeted various locations in Lebanon. A MAN STANDS on the roof of a damaged house following a missile barrage from Lebanon, in Moshav Manot in northern Israel on Sunday. (credit: FLASH90)

Returning normalcy to the north

"Our mission is to ensure the residents of northern Israel can return to their homes safely," Abbas continued. As part of his role, he continually updates the Northern Command Commander on potential targets in Lebanon. "Since the war began, we’ve conducted over 7,000 strikes in Lebanon and eliminated more than 550 Hezbollah operatives, including some of their top commanders."

Despite Hezbollah’s attempts to launch a significant attack on Israel on Sunday, the Northern Command was well-prepared for their tactics, and the IDF delivered a decisive response to halt the assault.