IAF kills PIJ terrorist Faris Qasim on Syrian-Lebanese border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force eliminated on Wednesday Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist Faris Qasim on the Syrian-Lebanese border, the military announced. 

The IDF stated that Qasim, belonging to the organization's Operations Division, had been responsible for the advancement for its operational plans in both Syria and Lebanon and for enlisting Palestinian terrorists into the ranks of Hezbollah. 

The military added that additional PIJ terrorists en route to carry out terror activities in Syria on Hezbollah's behalf had been killed in the strike. 

