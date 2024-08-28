IDF announces fallen soldier Yohay Hay Glam killed in central Gaza Strip

 Glam, 32, from Netanya, served in reconnaissance battalion 6310 in the 16th Brigade. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 28, 2024 18:15
St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Yohay Hay Glam. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Yohay Hay Glam.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Yohay Hay Glam was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

 Glam, 32, from Netanya, served in reconnaissance battalion 6310 in the 16th Brigade. 

Glam fell in the central Gaza Strip.

Fallen soldiers since beginning of war 

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, August 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, August 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the IDF's tally, the death of St.-Sgt.-Maj. Glam raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 703.  

Some 339 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.



Related Tags
IDF
Gaza Strip
Israel-Hamas War
Fallen soldiers