'You are gold': Netanyahu speaks with Paralympic Taekwondo winner

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Israeli Paralympic athlete Assaf Yasur, who won a gold medal in Taekwondo on Friday, Israeli media reported.

"You not only brought a personal achievement but also a national achievement and a lot of pride," Netanyahu told Yasur. "You are worth gold."

Yasur, the world’s top-ranked taekwondo fighter in the under-58 kg category, secured Israel its first medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

In Thursday’s late-night final, the 22-year-old Israeli faced off against Turkey’s Ali Can Ozcan and claimed a 19-12 victory to claim the gold medal and top the podium to the tune of Hatikvah.