Israeli taekwondo fighter Asaf Yasur wins gold medal at Paralympic Games

Asaf Yasur, the world’s top-ranked taekwondo fighter in the under-58 kg category, secured Israel its first medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

In Thursday’s late-night final, the 22-year-old Israeli faced off against Turkey’s Ali Can Ozcan, and claimed a dramatic 19-12 victory to claim the gold medal and top the podium to the tune of Hatikvah.

Yasur’s impressive 15-6 victory over Taiwan’s Jiang Xiao in the semifinals earlier Thursday ensured that he would bring home either gold or silver.

Yasur, who opened with a strong 10-2 lead, managed to fend off Xiao’s attempts to close the gap, maintaining his advantage until the final buzzer. The win marks a significant achievement for the 2021 and 2023 World Champion, who was considered a strong medal contender heading into the competition. In the quarterfinals, Yasur convincingly defeated Thailand’s Tanawa Kaenkham with a score of 23-6.

The Israeli athlete lost both his hands in a tragic accident at age 13 after being electrocuted. Despite narrowly missing out on a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Yasur’s recent achievements and top global ranking secured him a ticket to Paris, having won his second World Championship last year and the European Championship in May in Belgrade. ASAF YASUR won a gold medal for Israel at the Paralympics in taekwondo. (credit: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters)

The K44 class, in which Yasur competes, is athletes who have lost both hands, one hand, or a toe, which significantly affects their ability to lift their heels.

Before the games, Yasur expressed his excitement, stating, “Representing Israel, especially in these challenging times, is something I deeply cherish. I come as a champion, which adds pressure, but I’m here to enjoy the experience and ultimately fulfill my dream of competing in the Paralympics.”

In other action from Thursday night, Israel’s Ami Dadaon just missed a podium finish, when he came in fifth overall in 50m Breaststroke SB3 event.

The Israeli delegation

Israel sent a delegation of 28 athletes – 14 men and 14 women – to the Paralympics. The cohort includes an, October 7 survivor, a Druze athlete and three Muslim athletes, the Israel Paralympic Committee told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Israel won nine medals — including six golds — at the most recent Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and has 384 total medals in the Games dating back to the inaugural Summer Paralympics in 1960. Tel Aviv hosted the tournament in 1968.

The Games, which were founded by the late German-Jewish doctor Ludwig Guttman, will feature over 4,000 athletes competing in 22 sports from August 28 through September 8.