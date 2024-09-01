Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF Chief of Staff assesses scene of Tarqumiyah Junction terror attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi completed a situational assessment and initial inquiry at the scene of the terrorist attack at the Tarqumiyah junction alongside several local division heads. Halevi met with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, and the Commanding Officer of the Judea Brigade, The IDF reported on Sunday.

The IDF added that Halevi emphasized the importance of continuing to intensify counterterrorism efforts and defensive efforts on routes and in communities in the area.

White House to speak with families of American hostages held by Hamas
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 04:36 PM
Anti-tank missile wounds several people in Kfar Yuval
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 04:26 PM
Israeli military secretary was in Moscow to advance hostage deal
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
09/01/2024 02:50 PM
Netanyahu apologizes to family of hostage Alexander Lobanov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 02:41 PM
Israeli father, daughter murdered by terrorists nearly a year apart
By WALLA!
09/01/2024 02:09 PM
Smotrich responds to Gallant regarding decision on Philadelphi Corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 02:08 PM
Israeli rower Moran Samuel wins gold at Paralympic Games
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 12:43 PM
Hamas calls on Palestinians to 'mobilize' against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 12:09 PM
No survivors in crash of Russian helicopter with 22 on board in far east
By REUTERS
09/01/2024 11:52 AM
Lapid calls on Histadrut, employers to strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 11:30 AM
Hostages families call on Netanyahu to take responsibility for deaths
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 09:45 AM
Since October 7: IDF kills 600 terrorists in West Bank
By MAARIV
09/01/2024 03:01 AM
Biden aware of IDF retrieval of bodies, says 'on verge' of making deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 02:57 AM
Israel wins bronze in Paralympics 100-meter backstroke
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 07:26 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah structure after terrorists observed entering
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 03:46 PM