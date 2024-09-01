IDF Chief of Staff assesses scene of Tarqumiyah Junction terror attack

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi completed a situational assessment and initial inquiry at the scene of the terrorist attack at the Tarqumiyah junction alongside several local division heads. Halevi met with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, and the Commanding Officer of the Judea Brigade, The IDF reported on Sunday.

The IDF added that Halevi emphasized the importance of continuing to intensify counterterrorism efforts and defensive efforts on routes and in communities in the area.