Trump blames Biden, Harris for Gaza hostage deaths incl. Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Former US President Donald Trump placed the blame for the murder of 6 hostages at the hands of Hamas, on President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris in a new tweet on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night.

Among the 6 hostages was American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

We grieve the senseless death of the Israeli Hostages, horrifically including a wonderful American Citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, murdered by Hamas due to a complete lack of American Strength and Leadership. Make no mistake — This happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2024

"Our Country and our amazing people are not safe under Joe Biden, and will be less safe under Kamala Harris." Trump wrote, "Kamala and Biden’s judgment has not only put lives at risk, but is directly responsible for unnecessary deaths that should have never happened.