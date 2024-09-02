Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump blames Biden, Harris for Gaza hostage deaths incl. Hersh Goldberg-Polin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former US President Donald Trump placed the blame for the murder of 6 hostages at the hands of Hamas, on President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris in a new tweet on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night.

Among the 6 hostages was American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

"Our Country and our amazing people are not safe under Joe Biden, and will be less safe under Kamala Harris." Trump wrote, "Kamala and Biden’s judgment has not only put lives at risk, but is directly responsible for unnecessary deaths that should have never happened.



Related Tags
Joe Biden Headline
Egypt detains two Israelis for assaulting Egyptian hotel workers
By REUTERS
09/01/2024 11:18 PM
White House to speak with families of American hostages held by Hamas
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 04:36 PM
IDF Chief of Staff assesses scene of Tarqumiyah Junction terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 04:33 PM
Anti-tank missile wounds several people in Kfar Yuval
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 04:26 PM
Netanyahu apologizes to family of hostage Alexander Lobanov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 02:41 PM
Smotrich responds to Gallant regarding decision on Philadelphi Corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 02:08 PM
Israeli rower Moran Samuel wins gold at Paralympic Games
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 12:43 PM
Hamas calls on Palestinians to 'mobilize' against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 12:09 PM
No survivors in crash of Russian helicopter with 22 on board in far east
By REUTERS
09/01/2024 11:52 AM
Lapid calls on Histadrut, employers to strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 11:30 AM
Hostages families call on Netanyahu to take responsibility for deaths
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 09:45 AM
Since October 7: IDF kills 600 terrorists in West Bank
By MAARIV
09/01/2024 03:01 AM
Biden aware of IDF retrieval of bodies, says 'on verge' of making deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 02:57 AM
Israel wins bronze in Paralympics 100-meter backstroke
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 07:26 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah structure after terrorists observed entering
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2024 03:46 PM