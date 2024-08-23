Trump: Kamala Harris caused October 7 attack, hates Israel

Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of causing the October 7 massacre in a post on his social media account, TruthSocial, on Friday morning.

"[Harris] caused the Attack of October 7th. Iran was BROKE - Didn’t have money for Hezbollah!" he wrote.

He also wrote that Harris "hates Israel - Wouldn’t even show up to Congress for Netanyahu’s session."

Trump previously said in an interview with Elon Musk on X that any Jewish person who votes for Kamala Harris in the US Presidential elections should have their "head examined."

The Vice President did not attend Netanyahu's July speech at the US Congress, a move highly criticized by the Republican party. Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris laughs on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER)

House Speaker Mike Johnson said “You want to be the leader of the free world, and yet you can’t bring yourself to sit behind our most important and strategic ally in this moment. That is not a good look for you."

Representative Jim Jordan said Harris did not welcome Netanyahu on the tarmac when his plane landed.

Trump also said that Harris, as US Vice President, has enabled tyrants to become "strong, rich and powerful" due to weakness and ineffective. He also took issue with her social and economic policies, such as immigration and violent crime.

"Biden-Harris accomplishments"

Both on TruthSocial and his X, formerly Twitter, account, Trump posted a graphic titled "Biden-Harris accomplishments."

The graphic featured a list of bullet points, including "Israel-Hamas War" and "Russia-Ukraine War," suggesting that the current administration was to blame for both conflicts.

He said that violent crime has "skyrocketed" under the pairing. However, a recent Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) report on violent crime in the first half of 2024 said that most violent crimes are equal to or lower than 2019 levels and that homicide had dropped by 13%, based on data from 29 cities.