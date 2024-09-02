Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Merchant vessel hit by two unknown projectiles near Yemen's Saleef, UKMTO says

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2024 07:37

 The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory note on Monday that a merchant vessel was hit by two unknown projectiles 70 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Saleef.

The agency said damage control was underway and that a third explosion occurred in close proximity to the vessel, but that there were no casualties on board.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Francesca Albanese: 'Free the hostages, both Israeli and Palestinians'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 08:14 AM
Rocket hits house in Avivim, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 08:05 AM
Amb. Danny Danon calls on UNSC to convene meeting to condemn Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 07:22 AM
IDF aircraft strikes terrorist cell in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 06:37 AM
Thousands attend memorial rally in New York
By ANNA BARSKY
09/02/2024 06:19 AM
Hostage families told by White House they are working for a deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 03:29 AM
Egypt detains two Israelis for assaulting Egyptian hotel workers
By REUTERS
09/01/2024 11:18 PM
White House to speak with families of American hostages held by Hamas
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 04:36 PM
IDF Chief of Staff assesses scene of Tarqumiyah Junction terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 04:33 PM
Anti-tank missile wounds several people in Kfar Yuval
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 04:26 PM
Netanyahu apologizes to family of hostage Alexander Lobanov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 02:41 PM
Smotrich responds to Gallant regarding decision on Philadelphi Corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 02:08 PM
Israeli rower Moran Samuel wins gold at Paralympic Games
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 12:43 PM
Hamas calls on Palestinians to 'mobilize' against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2024 12:09 PM
No survivors in crash of Russian helicopter with 22 on board in far east
By REUTERS
09/01/2024 11:52 AM