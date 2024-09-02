Merchant vessel hit by two unknown projectiles near Yemen's Saleef, UKMTO says

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory note on Monday that a merchant vessel was hit by two unknown projectiles 70 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Saleef.

The agency said damage control was underway and that a third explosion occurred in close proximity to the vessel, but that there were no casualties on board.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.