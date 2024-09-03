After 11 months, UNSC to convene Wednesday for official discussion on the hostages

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene on Wednesday for an official discussion regarding the hostages, Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated on Tuesday.

Danon wrote in a post on X/Twitter, "Following my urgent request, the UN Security Council will finally convene on Wednesday for the first time since the October 7 massacre to hold an official discussion on the hostages."

Following my urgent request, the UN Security Council will finally convene on Wednesday for the first time since the October 7 massacre to hold an official discussion on the hostages.It is a disgrace that it has taken the Council 11 months and the brutal execution of six… — Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) September 3, 2024

"It is a disgrace that it has taken the Council 11 months and the brutal execution of six hostages by Hamas terrorists to finally convene this discussion," he added.

Danon made the appeal on Tuesday to the Council shortly after Hamas's execution of hostages Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Uri Danino. "They suffered for almost 11 months, as did their families and loved ones, with no sign of life being communicated, nor access granted to the Red Cross," he said.

Danon has also called on the UN Security Council to convene to explicitly "condemn this Nazi-like terrorist organization" while also saying that they have neither condemned the terrorist organization nor taken action to advance the release of the hostages. Hamas released a video of slain hostage Eden Yerushalmi before her death, giving a message directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: Screenshot/Hamas Telegram)

After the hostages were executed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to the families of the six slain hostages but said that he would retain a military force at the Philadelphi Corridor.

“I ask for your forgiveness that we did not succeed in bringing them home alive. We were close, but we did not make it,” he told the hostages' families.

Shortly after the six hostages were executed, Hamas published a video of slain hostage Eden Yerushalmi before her death, where she gave a message directed at Netanyahu.