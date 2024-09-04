Jerusalem Post
Erdogan says Turkey wants deeper ties with Egypt on natural gas, nuclear energy

By REUTERS

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey wanted to deepen its ties with Egypt on natural gas and nuclear energy, after talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Ankara.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Sisi, Erdogan said the two countries had reaffirmed their will to improve relations in every area, including trade, defence, health, energy, and environmental matters. Ministers from both countries signed a series of agreements ahead of the leaders' statements.

Two people killed, 4 injured in Georgia school shooting, MSNBC reports
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 07:22 PM
Suspicious object thrown at Israeli embassy in Washington D.C.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 07:01 PM
US sailor detained in Venezuela, traveled without permission
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 06:19 PM
two arrested block Education Minister’s exit in Kfar Menachem
By MAARIV
09/04/2024 06:17 PM
IDF locates explosives in baby stroller in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 04:48 PM
Swiss government approves draft law to ban Hamas
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 03:50 PM
Three killed in Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq, sources say
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 03:31 PM
IDF arrests man who illegally crossed into Israel from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 03:24 PM
IDF troops arrest suspect who aided Tarqumiyah terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 11:58 AM
Teenager shot at Swedish school, suspect apprehended, police say
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 10:30 AM
Head of police intelligence division announces intention to step down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 10:15 AM
IDF to conduct military exercise in Nahariya area on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 10:11 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Deir Hanna, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 08:30 AM
Ben-Gvir says he is operating to halt negotiations with Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 08:13 AM
Suspected car ramming in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 07:48 AM