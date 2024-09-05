Five killed in Israeli airstrike on vehicle near Tubas, including son of Fatah leader - report

Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a vehicle in Tubas in the West Bank, according to multiple Palestinian including the Palestinian Red Crescent on Thursday morning.

The IDF soon after confirmed that it conducted three targeted strikes in the area of Tubas on Thursday morning. It said that during IDF counterterrorism activity in the area, soldiers killed armed terrorists that posed a threat.

Palestinian media reported that one of the people killed was Muhammad Zubeidi, son of the imprisoned Fatah leader Zakaria Zubeidi who was responsible for multiple terror attacks.