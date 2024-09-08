Jerusalem Post
Terrorist released in November deal re-arrested after attacking mother, sister

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A terrorist released in the November ceasefire-hostage deal was arrested on Sunday after he broke his sister's nose and allegedly threatened to behead her, according to an indictment cited by KAN News. 

The suspect also allegedly broke his mother's hand.

The released terrorist had reportedly attacked his female relatives with broken glass following an argument. 

"He approached his little sister and threatened to slaughter her, cut off her head, [and] bring a knife and a gun and kill her while slapping her and hitting her in all parts of her body," police said, according to KAN. 

The terrorist was reportedly sentenced in June 2023 at age 16 to two-and-a-half years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at a car of Jewish Israelis in east Jerusalem.

