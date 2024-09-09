Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu reiterates directive on ministerial visits to Temple Mount during holidays

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his directive prohibiting government ministers from visiting Temple Mount without permission during the coming holiday period, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Sunday night.

Following reports about concerns regarding potential visits to the Temple Mount during the holiday period, at the beginning of a Cabinet meeting on Sunday night, Netanyahu "declared... there will be no change to the status quo regarding the Temple Mount. The Prime Minister reiterated his directive that government ministers are not to visit the Temple Mount without his prior approval through his military secretary."



