South Africa is attempting to postpone the deadline for which it would have to submit its evidence at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) due to a lack of evidence pointing to genocide in Gaza, according to KAN news on Tuesday.

South Africa is required to submit its evidence by October 28.

In late December, South Africa filed a complaint at the ICJ accusing Israel of committing genocide during its operations in the Gaza Strip in the framework of the Israel-Hamas War.