Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF announced on Thursday that Israeli fighter jets attacked a military structure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Marun al-Ras area of southern Lebanon.

Additionally, a Hezbollah rocket launcher, which posed a threat to Israeli civilians, was targeted in the Majdal Zun area.

Following recent alerts in the Western Galilee, approximately 15 rocket launches from Lebanese territory were identified, with some being intercepted.

Rocket impacts were detected near Matzuva and Mitzpe Hila, though no injuries were reported. Additionally, the IDF added that a launch that landed in the Rmeish area within Lebanon was identified.

Firefighting crews are currently working to extinguish fires that broke out due to the rocket impacts near Matzuva and Mitzpe Hila, the IDF concluded.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
PMO: 'Hamas is hiding the fact that it is sabotaging hostage deal'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 02:06 PM
Finance Minister Smotrich meets Histadrut Chairman Bar-David
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 01:04 PM
Likud lawmaker's nude photos leaked, sent to Knesset employees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 12:51 PM
21-year-old man gunned down while riding motorbike in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 07:34 AM
North Korea fires unidentified missile off east coast, South Korea milit
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 01:25 AM
40-year-old man killed in Ramle shooting, police investigation opened
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 11:41 PM
MK Zvi Sukkot yells at hospitalized terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 11:24 PM
Hamas rejects new hostage deal-Gaza ceasefire agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 10:14 PM
US grants Egypt $1.3 billion in military aid
By REUTERS
09/11/2024 09:49 PM
Ultra-Orthodox disrupt joint event to promote the IDF recruitment plan
By YAKI ADAMKER
09/11/2024 09:40 PM
IDF carries out aerial strike during West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 08:53 PM
Netanyahu and Sa'ar met to discuss possibility of Sa'ar joining gov.
By TAL SHALEV
09/11/2024 07:41 PM
Air Force and Southern Command commanders arrive at helicopter crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 07:29 PM
IDF announces death of soldier in West Bank ramming attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 06:24 PM
US sanctions individuals, companies in Hezbollah oil smuggling network 
By HANNAH SARISOHN
09/11/2024 06:22 PM