IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon

The IDF announced on Thursday that Israeli fighter jets attacked a military structure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Marun al-Ras area of southern Lebanon.

Additionally, a Hezbollah rocket launcher, which posed a threat to Israeli civilians, was targeted in the Majdal Zun area.

Following recent alerts in the Western Galilee, approximately 15 rocket launches from Lebanese territory were identified, with some being intercepted.

Rocket impacts were detected near Matzuva and Mitzpe Hila, though no injuries were reported. Additionally, the IDF added that a launch that landed in the Rmeish area within Lebanon was identified.

Firefighting crews are currently working to extinguish fires that broke out due to the rocket impacts near Matzuva and Mitzpe Hila, the IDF concluded.