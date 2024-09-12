Police West Bank Commander informs the Chief of Police of resignation

The Israel Police's West Bank District Commander, Major General Uzi Levi, has informed the Police Chief of Staff Dani Levi of his resignation after approximately 43 years of police service, the Police announced on Thursday.

Major General Uzi Levi, 65 years old, served in various senior positions in the IDF before joining the Israel Police in 1981.

"The Police Commissioner honored the officer's request, wished him success in the future, and thanked him for his many years of contribution to Israel's security," the announcement concluded.