Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani wounded in Hezbollah explosion - report

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was injured on Tuesday by the explosion of a pager, Iran's Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

It was unclear whether the ambassador was in the vicinity of someone carrying one of the tampered pagers or whether Amani was carrying one himself.

It was later reported by Al Jazeera, citing Arab media sources, that Amani's injuries were "superficial."

News of the envoy's injury comes amid panic across the streets of Lebanon as hundreds of members of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah were seriously wounded in similar incidents.

A Reuters journalist saw hundreds of Hezbollah members bleeding from wounds in the southern suburb of Beirut known as Dahiyeh.

The news also comes only hours after the Shin Bet revealed that Hezbollah recently attempted to assassinate a top former Israeli defense official in Tel Aviv.

